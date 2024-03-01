Bridges ended with 15 points (6-18 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists in 39 minutes during Thursday's 111-99 loss to the Bucks.

It was the 14th double-double of the season for Bridges, leaving him one short of the career-high 15 he set in 2021-22. The 25-year-old forward could be sorry to see February end -- over his last 12 games, Bridges has averaged 22.8 points, 7.3 boards, 3.7 assists, 2.7 threes and 0.9 steals.