Bridges finished with 20 points (7-21 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals across 41 minutes during Wednesday's 113-106 loss to the Pistons.

The double-double was his second in three games and seventh of the season in 31 contests. Bridges is putting together an impressive January, scoring 20 or more points in 10 of 12 games while averaging 23.2 points, 7.2 boards, 2.9 assists, 2.9 threes and 0,8 steals while shooting 42.2 percent from beyond the arc.