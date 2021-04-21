Bridges registered 15 points (6-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 38 minutes during Tuesday's loss to the Knicks.

The 23-year-old has been producing quality fantasy lines across the board over his last four games, averaging 21.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.0 three-pointers, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 steals in that span. Bridges has played 30-plus minutes in 10 straight games, which is a trend that should continue the rest of the way. The third-year forward will look to keep the good times rolling on Thursday against the Bulls.