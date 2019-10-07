Hornets' Miles Bridges: Double-double in loss
Bridges finished with 12 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds and an assist in 23 minutes Sunday against the Celtics.
The second-year forward showcased an aggressive and productive game in Sunday's preseason debut. He grabbed four offensive rebounds and managed to score effectively against a staunch Celtics defense. Bridges, unfortunately, also committed six turnovers and four fouls, indicating that he may have been a bit out of control. All in all, it was a strong preseason debut for Bridges, who's likely to see a larger offensive role in his second year of professional ball.
