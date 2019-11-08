Bridges supplied 18 points (8-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt), 10 rebounds, one assist and one block in 33 minutes during Thursday's 108-87 loss to the Celtics.

Bridges was efficient as a scorer for the second straight game while posting his first double-double of the season. He continues to take on heavy minutes, allowing Bridges the chance to play through mistakes and rack up plenty of counting stats. As such, this is the fourth time across eight games this season that Bridges has finished with more turnovers than assists, and he has only amassed more dimes than giveaways once here in 2019-20.