Bridges recorded 18 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 136-117 victory over the Nets.

Bridges was a solid contributor Wednesday, joining eight other Hornets in double figures and teaming with Ryan Kalkbrenner as one of two players to post a double-double. The wing has proven to be a reliable scorer, averaging over 20 points in each of the past three seasons, though his efficiency has gradually dipped with each campaign.