Bridges managed 18 points (5-20 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, four steals and one block across 34 minutes during the Hornets' 87-84 overtime loss to the Raptors in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Saturday.

Bridges validated his first-round status during summer league play, averaging 15.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks across 30.6 minutes over five games in Las Vegas. The 20-year-old certainly wasn't at his sharpest offensively Saturday, but he remained aggressive enough to still put up a solid scoring total. Bridges figures to continue seeing ample opportunity to develop during preseason and once the regular campaign begins.