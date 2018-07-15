Hornets' Miles Bridges: Double-doubles despite shooting struggles
Bridges managed 18 points (5-20 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, four steals and one block across 34 minutes during the Hornets' 87-84 overtime loss to the Raptors in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Saturday.
Bridges validated his first-round status during summer league play, averaging 15.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks across 30.6 minutes over five games in Las Vegas. The 20-year-old certainly wasn't at his sharpest offensively Saturday, but he remained aggressive enough to still put up a solid scoring total. Bridges figures to continue seeing ample opportunity to develop during preseason and once the regular campaign begins.
More News
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...