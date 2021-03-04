Bridges ended with 13 points (5-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and one block in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 135-102 victory over the Timberwolves.

Bridges notched his sixth double-double of the season, helping the Hornets to a comfortable win. He now sits inside the top-120 on the season and despite being a relatively low usage player, his production has been consistent enough to warrant 12-team consideration. If points are not a priority, he does make for a sneaky plug-and-play option moving forward.