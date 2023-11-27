Bridges posted 23 points (9-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 37 minutes during Sunday's 130-117 loss to Orlando.

Bridges has fared well since returning to the lineup for Charlotte. In five total appearances, he's averaging 21.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.8 three-pointers. He's posting third-round value in nine-category leagues in that span, and the Hornets may need him to soak up even more usage if LaMelo Ball misses time with his ankle injury.