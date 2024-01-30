Bridges logged 21 points (10-20 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, one block and three steals across 39 minutes during Monday's 113-92 loss to the Knicks.

This was the eighth double-double of the season for Bridges. He's been one of Charlotte's most impactful players, posting averages of 22.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.7 three-pointers in January while shooting 48.5 percent from the field and 40.6 percent from beyond the arc.