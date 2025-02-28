Bridges registered 20 points (9-24 FG, 2-8 3Pt), 12 rebounds, six assists and one block across 40 minutes during Thursday's 103-96 loss to the Mavericks.

It was the ninth double-double of year for Bridges, who did have a team-high four turnovers and didn't shoot the ball particularly well Thursday. The star forward is taking on heavy usage for the injury-riddled Hornets at the moment, and he's been productive with averages of 20.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.4 steals, 0.9 blocks and 2.6 three-pointers in 31.5 minutes over his last eight games. However, Bridges is shooting just 38.1 percent from the floor during this span, and open looks could remain hard to come by if LaMelo Ball (ankle) continues to get maintenance days to close out the season.