Bridges registered 20 points (9-24 FG, 2-8 3Pt), 12 rebounds, six assists and one block across 40 minutes during Thursday's 103-96 loss to the Mavericks.
It was the ninth double-double of year for Bridges, who did have a team-high four turnovers and didn't shoot the ball particularly well Thursday. The star forward is taking on heavy usage for the injury-riddled Hornets at the moment, and he's been productive with averages of 20.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.4 steals, 0.9 blocks and 2.6 three-pointers in 31.5 minutes over his last eight games. However, Bridges is shooting just 38.1 percent from the floor during this span, and open looks could remain hard to come by if LaMelo Ball (ankle) continues to get maintenance days to close out the season.
More News
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Erupts for season-high 36•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Scores team-high 29 points•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Muted performance in loss•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Nears double-double as top scorer•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Logs first career triple-double•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Pop for 27 in Friday's loss•