Bridges tallied 14 points (5-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 109-92 loss to the Celtics.

Bridges had his best game in recent memory, delivering his second double-double of the season. He has been an interesting case this season after coming in as a potential break out. The emergence of Devonte' Graham and P.J. Washington has cut into Bridges' opportunities. There is still hope he can get things going and perhaps this is the beginning of a season-defining stretch. He is someone to consider in standard leagues but it by no means a must-roster player.