Hornets' Miles Bridges: Double-doubles in loss
Bridges tallied 14 points (5-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 109-92 loss to the Celtics.
Bridges had his best game in recent memory, delivering his second double-double of the season. He has been an interesting case this season after coming in as a potential break out. The emergence of Devonte' Graham and P.J. Washington has cut into Bridges' opportunities. There is still hope he can get things going and perhaps this is the beginning of a season-defining stretch. He is someone to consider in standard leagues but it by no means a must-roster player.
More News
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Scores 15 to go with full line•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: One rebound shy of double-double•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Explodes for 20 points•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Tallies 10 points in 19 minutes•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Scores season-high 31 points•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Adequate production in loss•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...