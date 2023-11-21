Bridges had 14 points (3-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 15 rebounds, five assists and one steal over 45 minutes during Monday's 121-118 overtime win over the Celtics.

Bridges moved into the starting lineup Monday, ending with his first double-double of the season. Despite having played only two games this season, Bridges was handed an opening spot. Poor shooting aside, it was another productive night, continuing his rapid start. Given his presumed role moving forward, there is no way Bridges should be available in any leagues right now.