Bridges finished with 20 points (7-18 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-5 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 27 minutes during Saturday's 120-116 preseason win over the Mavericks.

Bridges was efficient from deep, shooting 50 percent from beyond the arc while leading his squad in scoring (tied with LaMelo Ball). The veteran forward has played well in the preseason thus far, as he's done damage on the glass and with his outside shooting.