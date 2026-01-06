Bridges notched 17 points (6-12 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and one block across 34 minutes during Monday's 124-97 victory over the Thunder.

Bridges recorded his sixth double-double of the season as the Hornets picked up an impressive blowout win over the Thunder. Bridges leads the Hornets in nine-category fantasy value over his last six outings, posting averages of 16.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 0.8 blocks and 2.0 three-pointers in 30.2 minutes per contest.