Bridges posted 18 points (8-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds and one assist in 36 minutes during Sunday's loss to the Suns.

The 23-year-old bounced back from three mediocre performances in a row to post his seventh double-double of the season. Before Sunday's game, Bridges was averaging just 5.7 points and 5.3 rebounds with little else on 35.7 percent field-goal shooting over his last three games. Bridges could be in line for an increased role on the second unit if Malik Monk (foot) is forced to miss additional time with a sore foot.