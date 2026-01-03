Bridges registered 25 points (8-17 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal over 37 minutes during the Hornets' 122-121 loss to the Bucks on Friday.

Bridges was cleared to return from a one-game absence due to a right ankle sprain, and that didn't appear to bother him during Friday's contest. He entered the game having connected on just 32.0 percent of his three-point attempts for the season, but he led the Hornets with five triples, which were his most since Nov. 14 against the Bucks (six). Bridges is averaging 20.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists over 33.7 minutes per game this season.