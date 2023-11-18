Bridges amassed 17 points (6-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals across 33 minutes off the bench during Friday's 130-99 loss to the Bucks.

His suspension over, Bridges saw his first regular-season action since April 2021 and made his season debut for the Hornets on the second unit. He saw a full workload though, and the 25-year-old forward was the team's second-leading scorer behind LaMelo Ball (37 points). P.J. Washington has been erratic lately as Charlotte's starting power forward -- over the last 10 days, he's erupted for 32 points against the Heat on Tuesday but scored a total of just 32 points in his other four games combined on 29.7 percent field-goal shooting -- while Gordon Hayward has had his usual trouble staying healthy and effective and 2023 second overall pick Brandon Miller has been pushing for a bigger role, so with Bridges back in the mix as well, there could be big changes coming in the frontcourt for the 3-8 Hornets.