Hornets' Miles Bridges: Drops 22 in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bridges ended with 22 points (9-22 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals over 38 minutes during Monday's 110-108 loss to Toronto.
Bridges extends his streak of hitting multiple three-pointers to five, averaging 24.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.0 steals 0.6 blocks and 4.2 threes made in that span. While the Hornets have not been very good this season, Bridges has definitely been one of the few bright spots.
More News
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Poor shooting performance•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Sold output despite cold shooting•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Nets 34 points with full line•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Good to go Monday•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Upgraded to probable•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Iffy for Monday•