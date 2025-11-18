Bridges ended with 22 points (9-22 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals over 38 minutes during Monday's 110-108 loss to Toronto.

Bridges extends his streak of hitting multiple three-pointers to five, averaging 24.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.0 steals 0.6 blocks and 4.2 threes made in that span. While the Hornets have not been very good this season, Bridges has definitely been one of the few bright spots.