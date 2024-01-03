Bridges ended with 27 points (9-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 40 minutes during Tuesday's 111-104 win over the Kings.

Bridges finished as Charlotte's second-leading scorer Tuesday, trailing only Terry Rozier, who put up 34 points. This was the fifth time over his past six games that Bridges has hit the 20-point mark, and he's been unusually productive as a shot blocker over that span as well, averaging 1.3 swats. It's unlikely that he'll keep up the block numbers given that he's never averaged more than 0.8 swats in a season, but Bridges offers plenty for fantasy managers to be excited about, as he's averaging 20.0 points, 7.1 boards, 3.0 assists, 2.0 triples and 1.2 thefts over 21 contests this season.