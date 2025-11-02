Bridges generated 30 points (10-16 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one steal across 37 minutes of Saturday's 122-105 loss to the Timberwolves.

Bridges set a season high in points Saturday, and he made six three-pointers in a game for the first time since March of 2024. The veteran wing has now logged at least eight rebounds in three of six games played, and he's yet to score fewer than 16 points in a game this season. No other Hornets player eclipsed 20 points Saturday night.