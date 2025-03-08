Bridges closed Friday's 118-117 loss to the Cavaliers with 46 points (15-32 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 12-13 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two steals in 39 minutes.

Bridges was on a mission during Friday's loss to the Cavaliers, finishing with a career-high 46 points for the Hornets. Cleveland had no answer for the 26-year-old, but it wasn't enough to win over the hottest team in the NBA, which has now won 13 straight games.