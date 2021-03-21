Bridges supplied 21 points (7-11 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one block Saturday in a 125-98 loss to the Clippers.

Bridges supplied season highs in points and three-pointers made as Charlotte's lone star during an underwhelming team effort. Despite that, fantasy owners should not rely on him to continue supplying said performances. Bridges averaged 6.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists across their previous five games. Those numbers likely suggest that his stat line Saturday is more of a one-off than what's to be expected.