Hornets' Miles Bridges: Efficient in season finale
Bridges registered 18 points (8-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks over 41 minutes Wednesday against Orlando.
Bridges did it all in an effort to secure his team the victory, but it wasn't enough. Despite missing all four of his attempts from beyond the arc, he ended up hitting on more than 50 percent of his field goals in what turned out to be a well-rounded performance for the 21-year-old. Bridges averaged 7.3 points along with 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists over 79 games during the 2018-2019 season.
More News
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Totals 18 points Tuesday•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Another dud Monday•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Disappointing performance Sunday•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Another strong effort in loss•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Career night in win over Celtics•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Rare double-double in win•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...