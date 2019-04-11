Bridges registered 18 points (8-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks over 41 minutes Wednesday against Orlando.

Bridges did it all in an effort to secure his team the victory, but it wasn't enough. Despite missing all four of his attempts from beyond the arc, he ended up hitting on more than 50 percent of his field goals in what turned out to be a well-rounded performance for the 21-year-old. Bridges averaged 7.3 points along with 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists over 79 games during the 2018-2019 season.