Bridges registered 18 points (8-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks over 41 minutes Wednesday against Orlando.

Bridges did it all in an effort to secure his team the victory, but it wasn't enough. Despite missing all four of his attempts from beyond the arc, he ended up hitting on more than 50 percent of his field goals in what turned out to be a well-rounded performance for the 21-year-old. Bridges averaged 7.3 points along with 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists over 79 games during the 2018-2019 season.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...