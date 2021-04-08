Bridges dropped 16 points (6-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two steals and one assist across 36 minutes Wednesday in the win over the Thunder.

Bridges has enjoyed the month of April thus far. Through four games, he's scored in double figures in each contest while recording steals in three of four outings and grabbing five or more boards three times. In his two games since taking over for Gordon Hayward (foot) in the starting lineup, Bridges is averaging 13.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steals per game.