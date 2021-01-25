Bridges dropped 18 points (8-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and two steals over 25 minutes off the bench in the Hornets' 107-104 win Sunday over the Magic.

After not attempting a shot in Friday's loss, Bridges took 11 shots and connected on nearly 73 percent of them en route to his highest scoring output since January 8. After going his first four games scoring less than 10 points, Bridges has now hit the double-digit plateau in five of his last eight games.