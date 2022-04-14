Bridges was ejected during the fourth quarter of Wednesday's game against the Hawks, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.
With the Hornets trailing by nearly 30 points late in the fourth quarter, Bridges argued a goaltending call, received a technical foul and was subsequently ejected. He finished the game with 12 points, four rebounds, four assists and one block in 30 minutes of action.
