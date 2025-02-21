Bridges accumulated 36 points (12-23 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 13 rebounds, seven assists, one block and three steals across 34 minutes during Thursday's 129-115 loss to the Nuggets.
It was a season-best scoring effort for Bridges as well as his eighth double-double of the campaign, but he didn't get quite enough help to secure the Hornets' second straight road win. The 26-year-old forward stumbled into the All-Star break, managing just 26 points combined while shooting 17.0 percent from the floor over the last two contests before the pause, but the rest seems to have served Bridges well. In two games since play resumed, he's averaged 32.5 points, 9.5 boards, 5.0 threes, 4.0 steals, 3.5 assists and 1.0 blocks.
