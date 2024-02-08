Bridges logged 45 points (17-27 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 5-7 FT), eight rebounds and seven assists in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 123-117 loss to the Raptors.

Bridges registered 41 points (16-26 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT) against the Lakers on Monday, but that new career-high mark lasted just two days after the small forward bested himself with another impressive outing. However, just like it happened against the Lakers, he didn't get enough help from the rest of the lineup, and the Hornets once again had to settle for a loss. Bridges is having the best campaign of his career and has scored 20-plus points in all but two of his last 12 games, a span in which he's averaging 25.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.