Bridges (COVID-19 protocols) is expected to return to the lineup for Saturday's game against the Knicks, Rod Boone of SI.com reports.

Due to health and safety protocols, Bridges hasn't played since May 2, but he should be back for the Hornets' second-to-last game of the regular season. It's possible the forward will be on a minutes limit for his first game back. By the time the Hornets play in the play-in tournament, he'll likely be back to a full workload.