Hornets' Miles Bridges: Explodes for 20 points
Bridges scored 20 points (7-14 FG, 3-3 3PT, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and one steal in 38 minutes during Sunday's 122-107 loss against the Hawks.
Bridges' scoring totals have been inconsistent, but he is trending in the right direction of late as he has scored in double digits in five of the last seven games while seeing over 20 minutes of action in all but one of those contests. He will look to build on this decent scoring run Tuesday at home against the Wizards.
