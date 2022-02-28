Bridges notched 29 points (9-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 10-11 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal across 43 minutes during Sunday's 127-126 overtime loss to Detroit.

Bridges recorded his 12th double-double of the season and extended his current streak of double-doubles to four games. Bridges' success is partially due to Charlotte's tight rotation, which puts a lot of pressure on Bridges and the other starters, requiring them often to log court times of 35 minutes or more.