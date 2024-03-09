Bridges recorded 32 points (13-27 FG, 1-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and one block in 41 minutes during Friday's 112-100 loss to the Wizards.

Bridges was limited in the 101-89 loss to Orlando on Tuesday due to a minor wrist injury, but it seems that didn't affect him in this game, as he posted one of his best scoring performances of the season. Firmly entrenched as Charlotte's primary offensive alternative ahead of Brandon Miller, Bridges is having an excellent season. He's averaging 20.1 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game since the end of the All-Star break.