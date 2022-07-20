Los Angeles County district attorney George Gascon announced Tuesday that Bridges has been formally charged with three felony counts of domestic violence after he was accused last month of assaulting his girlfriend in front of their two children, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The 24-year-old is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Both the Hornets and NBA are aware of the charges filed against Bridges, with the league also noting that it's conducting its own investigation into the matter. Given the gravity of the charges, Bridges' future in the NBA is uncertain, though the Hornets will retain his rights after extending him a qualifying offer prior to his arrest in late June. Bridges is currently a restricted free agent, and the Hornets will have the right to match any offer sheet he might receive from another team until the qualifying offer is withdrawn.