Bridges has been formally charged with felony domestic violence and child abuse, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Due to the significance of the charges, it appears incredibly unlikely that Bridges will be available for the 2022-2023 season, if he returns to basketball at all. The 24-year-old is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in the Los Angeles County Superior Court.
