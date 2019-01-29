Bridges produced 11 points (4-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 24 minutes in Monday's 101-92 win over the Knicks.

Bridges has failed to get much of anything going in his rookie season off the Hornets' bench, posting just a handful games with double-digit scoring and a season-high of nine rebounds. Bridges showed Monday night that he has the ability to put both together on any given night, which may lead to a few extra minutes moving forward.