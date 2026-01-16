Bridges recorded 25 points (9-13 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and four assists in 33 minutes during Thursday's 135-117 victory over the Lakers.

Bridges scored at least 25 points for the 10th time this season and finished two boards short of his seventh double-double. Since missing his first game of the season Dec. 31 against Golden State, Bridges has averaged 18.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 32.6 minutes per game over his past eight appearances.