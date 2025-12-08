Bridges posted 24 points (10-19 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Sunday's 115-106 loss to the Nuggets.

Bridges finished Sunday's game as the Hornets' leader in points, rebounds and assists, and he came close to logging the second triple-double of his NBA career. The eighth-year forward has been a consistent contributor for the Hornets this season, though his three-point shooting has been an area he has struggled with (30.8 percent on 7.7 3PA/G). Bridges has opened the 2025-26 regular season averaging 21.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks over 34.7 minutes per game.