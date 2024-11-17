Bridges (knee), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers, will warm up with the intention of playing, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

The club will monitor both LaMelo Ball (finger) and Bridges during warmups and decide if they will play closer to tipoff at 6:00 p.m. ET. If the 26-year-old forward is unable to give it a go, Tidjane Salaun and Moussa Diabate are candidates for increased roles. Bridges was able to play in Saturday's win over Milwaukee, during which he posted 19 points (7-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal across 27 minutes.