Bridges registered 20 points (8-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt), six rebounds and three assists over 28 minutes during Wednesday's 112-97 win over the Grizzlies.

Bridges entered Wednesday's game averaging just 11.8 points in his post six contests, including two single-digit scoring efforts. He appears to be back on track now after scoring 20 points for the second time in his past three games. He also sank four threes against Memphis as the Hornets won comfortably.