Hornets' Miles Bridges: Goes for 25 points
Bridges registered 25 points (10-19 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 37 minutes during Saturday's 114-90 loss at San Antonio.
Bridges has topped the 20-point mark in back-to-back outings for the first time this season, and he has been catching fire since he came off the bench against the Bucks on Jan. 24. Since then, Bridges has averaged 21.0 points per game while shooting 52.2 percent from the field in three starts. Considering Terry Rozier's struggles and Devonte' Graham's inconsistencies, Graham could very well be one of the Hornets' go-to players on offense moving forward if he can keep this up. He is averaging 13.2 points per game since the start of 2020.
