Bridges logged 33 points (11-20 FG, 7-14 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds and three assists over 43 minutes during Sunday's 130-118 loss to the Clippers.

Bridges reached the 30-point mark for the first time since March 8, when he delivered a 32-point effort in a road loss to the Wizards. He's been sharing much of the scoring load with Brandon Miller, and his overall numbers have been solid. Bridges is averaging 20.8 points per game since the All-Star break while also riding a streak of 12 straight appearances scoring 13 or more points.