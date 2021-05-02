Bridges had 27 points (11-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in Saturday's win over Detroit.

The return of LaMelo Ball was the highlight of the night, but it was Bridges who helped lead the way for Charlotte alongside Terry Rozier (29 points). Bridges has now scored in double figures in 17 straight games while topping 20 points seven times in that span.