Hornets' Miles Bridges: Good to go Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bridges (knee) has been cleared to play Monday against the Clippers.
As anticipated, Bridges has been given the green light to suit up Monday night despite dealing with right knee soreness. He was fairly sluggish by his standards Saturday against Utah, finishing with 15 points on 5-for-6 from the field, but he isn't expected to face any kind of limitation Monday night.
