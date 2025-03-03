Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Bridges (illness) is available for Monday's game against the Warriors.

Bridges popped up on Sunday's injury report due to an illness, but it isn't severe enough for him to be sidelined for Monday's contest. The sixth-year forward has averaged 21.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 0.9 steals over 32.5 minutes per game since the beginning of February.

More News