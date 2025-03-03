Bridges (illness) is available for Monday's game against the Warriors.
Bridges popped up on Sunday's injury report due to an illness, but it isn't severe enough for him to be sidelined for Monday's contest. The sixth-year forward has averaged 21.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 0.9 steals over 32.5 minutes per game since the beginning of February.
More News
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Under the weather•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Erupts for season-high 36•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Scores team-high 29 points•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Muted performance in loss•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Nears double-double as top scorer•