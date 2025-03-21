Bridges amassed 15 points (6-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds and four assists across 33 minutes during Thursday's 115-98 win over New York.

LaMelo Ball and Mark Williams led the way for the Hornets in this contest, but Bridges posted a solid showing across the board and recorded his third double-double over his last six appearances. He's also scored in double digits in all but two of his 15 contests since the All-Star break.