Bridges finished Saturday's 112-99 win over the Bulls with 26 points (11-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 14 rebounds and one assist over 35 minutes.

Bridges finished as both the Hornets' leader in points in rebounds Saturday, en route to his fifth double-double of the season and third since Dec. 14. Bridges has scored at least 25 points in back-to-back games, demonstrating that he's still an important scorer for the Hornets while playing alongside LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller and Kon Knueppel. Over his last 12 outings, Bridges has averaged 18.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.1 threes over 31.8 minutes per game.