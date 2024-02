Bridges amassed 19 points (8-23 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one block in 38 minutes during Sunday's 115-99 loss to Indiana.

After failing to score in double digits Friday for the first time since Dec. 16, Bridges bounced right back against the Pacers. Since the beginning of January, the 25-year-old forward is averaging 22.2 points, 7.7 boards, 3.4 assists, 2.7 threes and 0.9 steals while shooting 40.2 percent from long distance.