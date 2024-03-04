Bridges notched 20 points (9-19 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 40 minutes during Sunday's 111-106 loss to the Raptors.

The 25-year-old forward continues to make a bigger impact on the glass for a Hornets team that's dealing with some frontcourt injuries. Over the last nine games, Bridges is averaging 19.9 points, 9.2 boards, 3.1 assists, 2.3 threes and 1.1 steals, racking up six double-doubles along the way.