Hornets' Miles Bridges: Hops on double-double train
Bridges tallied 11 points (4-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 35 minutes Saturday in the Hornets' 123-120 overtime win over the Mavericks.
Bridges was one of three Hornets to register a double-double in the contest, joining Devonte' Graham (27 points, 13 assists) and Bismack Biyombo (11 points, 13 rebounds). Despite benefiting from an expanded role in 2019-20, Bridges hasn't quite made the second-year leap that many predicted. He has seen his field-goal percentage slip by three full points since his rookie campaign, however, so if that rate begins veering closer to last season's level, Bridges should be able to improve on his current average of 12.0 points per game.
